Police: Kansas woman lost $20,000 in scam

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a scam and alerting the public again. On Friday police received a theft report from a Manhattan woman who was scammed out of $20,000.00 using the gift card scam, according to a media release from Riley County Police.

Police warned the public about this 10 days ago, but the ruse continues to become more advanced.

The suspects disguise their number as the RCPD main line (785-537-2112). They claim different things, but attempt to maintain credibility by using names of those in leadership positions to include our Director, Dennis Butler, and others at the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Social Security Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The victim bought gift cards and gave the scammers the numbers, allowing them access to the funds. Police advised the following.

RCPD and other law enforcement will NEVER call you unsolicited and ask for money, payment or personal information

If someone asks you to pay for something with gift cards, there is a good chance it is a scam

You can ALWAYS call us to verify if something doesn’t seem right. Our non-emergent number is (785) 537-2112

Talk to your financial institution. Maintaining an open dialogue may help others see red flags you might be missing

This information may seem common knowledge to some, but police say they need you to talk to family, friends, neighbors to make sure they know so another person does not become a victim.