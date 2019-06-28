Police: Arkansas murder suspect may be in central Kansas

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating murder and continue to search for a suspect who may be in Kansas.

Jory Worthen, 24, is wanted by the Camden Arkansas Police Department, in connection with the murders of Alyssa Cannon and her 4-year-old son Bradon Ponder.

Worthen was last seen driving a 2007 white Honda Accord with Arkansas license plate number 921YBE.

Jory is believed to be in the Wichita area, according to Wichita Police.

If you see this vehicle or Jory please call 911 immediately!