ELLINWOOD – Marjorie Ann Leech, 68, passed away June 27, 2019, at Woodhaven Care Center, Ellinwood. She was born February 13, 1951 at Great Bend to Robert & Wanda (Brown) Calvert.

A lifetime Great Bend resident, Marjorie was a homemaker. She loved to play bingo and spend time with her grandkids.

Survivors include, one son, Travis Leech and one daughter, Robin Leech, both of Great Bend; two brothers, John Calvert and Dennis Calvert, both of Wichita; on sister, Nancy Calvert of Wellington; and three grandchildren, Talin Leech, Jacob Lauber and Avery Leech. She was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place and services will be announced at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Marjorie Leech Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

