Kansas man indicted for robbery at two cash loan stores

TOPEKA, KAN. – A Kansas man was indicted Thursday on charges of robbing two cash loan stores, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Derick Renee Crawford, 29, Topeka, was charged with two counts of commercial robbery. The indictment alleges Crawford committed the following robberies including Advance America, 2232 Louisiana Street in Lawrence, on Feb. 21 and Advance America, 1947 Northwest Topeka Blvd. in Topeka, on March 29.

If convicted, Crawford faces a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.