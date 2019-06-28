Kan. man dead, 9-year-old hospitalized after pickup crash, fire

SEDGWICK COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 12:30 a.m. Friday in Sedgwick County

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Jose Elco Vasquez, 39, Wichita, was southbound on Interstate 35 in South Wichita. The pickup left the road, traveled through a fence, struck two trees and caught fire.

Vasquez was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Sedgwick County Forensics Center.

EMS transported Vanessa Vasquez, 9, Wichita, to Wesley Medical Center,

Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP