Great Bend takes down Andale 6-4

Zach Curry pitched seven strong inning and six different Bat Cats knocked in runs as the Great Bend Bat Cats defeated the Andale Warhawks 6-4 Thursday night in Andale.

Curry went seven innings, scattering seven hits, striking out eleven while walking only two. Zach Poe pitched the final two innings to pick up the save.

Great Bend scored twice in both the second and third innings to build a 4-0 lead. Andale plated three runs in the sixth to make it a 5-4 game before the Bat Cats added a single run in the eighth for the final 6-4 margin.

Luke Repka, Chandler Bloomer, Hunter Romero, Brady Michel, Bendon Tauber and Collin Meinert all knocked in runs for the Bat Cats who improved to 11-5 in Sunflower Collegiate League action. Andale dropped to 2-16.

The two teams meet again Friday in a double header that begins at 5:00 p.m.