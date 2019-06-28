Friday Sports Headlines

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech basketball player Deshawn Corprew has been suspended while the school investigates a Title IX complaint against the junior forward. The school says coach Chris Beard suspended Corprew after learning of the allegations. Title IX complaints can involve allegations of sexual misconduct or gender discrimination. Corprew averaged 5.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per game as a sophomore.

DENVER (AP) _ Chris Taylor singled home the tie-breaking run in the ninth inning before pinch-hitter Enrique Hernandez launched a three-run homer in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 12th consecutive win over the Rockies, 12-8. Max Muncy homered twice for the Dodgers, who also received round-trippers from Cody Bellinger, Alex Verdugo and Justin Turner. Bellinger is one away from matching the Dodgers’ record for most homers before the All-Star break, which was set by Gil Hodges in 1951 and tied by Duke Snider four years later.

CHICAGO (AP) _ Craig Kimbrel picked up a save in his first appearance with the Chicago Cubs, but he needed a fine defensive effort by first baseman Anthony Rizzo with two runners on to complete a 9-7 win over the Atlanta Braves. Victor Caratini’s two-run homer capped a four-run fifth that put Chicago ahead for good after the Cubs trailed by five. Kyle Schwarber also went deep and Jason Heyward drove in three runs as the Cubs kept their one-game lead over Milwaukee in the NL Central.

UNDATED (AP) _ The Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies came away with victories. Orlando Arcia smacked a three-run homer and the Brewers avoided a three-game sweep with a 4-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. Jean Segura slammed a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to complete the Philadelphia Phillies’ five-run rally against New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz in a 6-3 victory.

HOUSTON (AP) _ The Pittsburgh Pirates clobbered the Astros for the second straight day by blasting five home runs in a 10-0 victory at Houston. Josh Bell, Kevin Newman, Corey Dickerson, Starling Marte and Jacob Stallings all connected as Pittsburgh dealt the Astros their ninth loss in 11 games. Former Astro Joe Musgrove gave up nine singles but no extra-base hits over six innings, one day after the Bucs posted a 14-2 win at Houston.

DETROIT (AP) _ Joey Gallo hit two solo homers and Ariel Jurado threw seven shutout innings as the Rangers knocked off the Tigers, 3-1 to complete a three-game sweep. Gallo went deep in the second and fourth innings as the Rangers picked up their fifth straight win to pull within 4 ½ games of the AL West-leading Astros. Detroit has dropped seven straight overall and is 2-20 in its last 22 home games.

