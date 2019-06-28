Four arrested after month-long Kansas drug investigation

GEARY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on numerous charges after a month-long investigation into methamphetamine distribution, according to the the Junction City-Geary Co. Drug Operations Group.

Investigators reportedly found meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a gun when they served a search warrant at a Junction City home, 106 S. Webster St., on Thursday, authorities say.

Police arrested Gregory Lawrence Westfall, 51, of Concordia, on requested charges Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine within 1000′ of a school; Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana within 1000′ of a school; Felony possession of drug paraphernalia;

Theft of services.

They arrested Preston Lee Cressler, 32, of Junction City on requested charges of Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine within 1000′ feet of a school;Felony possession of drug paraphernalia;

theft of services.

Brandi Lee Leonard, 27, of Junction City, was arrested on requested charges of Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine within 1000′ of a school, Felony possession of drug paraphernalia and Samantha Larae Goodno, 33, of Junction City on requested charges of Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine within 1000′ of a school and Felony possession of drug paraphernalia