Former Kan. sheriff sentenced for felony theft, misuse of public funds

By Dewey Terrill, Junction City Post

GEARY COUNTY —Former Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf has been placed on 12 months probation and ordered to pay restitution totaling $2,200 plus costs and fees. That was the controlling sentence handed down in Geary County District Court on Friday morning for Wolf, who in April. pleaded no contest and was found guilty of one felony count of Theft, and a misdemeanor charge of Misuse of Public Funds, according to a media release.

Wolf submitted his resignation from the sheriff’s post in April following his convictions.

In District Court on Friday the court followed the recommendation of the attorneys and the plea agreement in the case, and sentenced Wolf to 12 months probation on each count. But they are to run concurrently, meaning 12 months is the controlling term.

Wolf stated in court, “I’m sorry. This is tough, this is real tough,” and he apologized. Wolf was remorseful, “I’m sorry this had to work out this way,” and also told the community that he was sorry.

According to the factual basis outlined in court in April, Wolf authorized an expense of $530.00 against a county credit card to purchase tires for a friend’s vehicle but initially claimed it was a payment to a confidential informat for drug information, which was false. Later he admitted to a KBI agent that the tires were purchase for a friend. Those funds were credited by the vendor back to the credit card and Wolf later paid the vendor.

In the second case Wolf used state asset forfeiture funds to purchase items ranging from weapons and ammunition to a scope. Wolf turned in a list on that, but it did not include six items including a scope. He will make the $2,200 restitution in that case.

As a result of his felony conviction Wolf cannot own, use or possess a firearm for five years.