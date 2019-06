SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 9a.m. Friday in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a semi tanker truck driven by Johnnie Robert Odell, 50, Buckner, Mo., was eastbound on Interstate 470 in Topeka.

The semi traveled onto the outside shoulder, collided with the barrier wall. It traveled into the ditch, struck a tree and caught fire.

Odell was pronounced dead at the scene. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.