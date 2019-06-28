Barton Swim program offers two-day clinic July 1-2

The Barton Community College swimming program is offering a two-day clinic July 1-2 for girls and boys to learn and further develop skills.

Held at the Barton campus pool, the clinics are divided into two skill levels, recommended by age group, yet is open to which level of clinic one attends.

For ages 11 and older, the “Senior Clinic” session will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with the “Junior Clinic” designed for those ten years or younger to follow from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Cost for the Senior session is $55 per athlete or $50 for a Junior session participant with each attendee receiving a complimentary Barton swim cap.

Led by staff and athletes from the nationally ranked Barton swim program, the sessions will focus on breaststroke and freestyle drills to help young and experienced athletes excel in all four strokes. Utilizing tips, tricks, and drills used at the collegiate level, participants will also get instruction on turns, starts, and relays in a fun learning environment.

For more information including Clinic sign-up, contact Coach Jonathan Reeder at (620) 786-7444 or email ReederJ@bartonccc.edu.