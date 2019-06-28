Astros place three on All-Star starting lineup – Royals Dozier comes up short

UNDATED (AP) _ Barring injury, the Astros will make up one-third of the American League’s starting lineup for the All-Star Game at Cleveland on July 9.

Outfielders George Springer and Michael Brantley will join teammate and third baseman Alex Bregman in the AL lineup, along with Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez and New York second baseman DJ LeMahieu.

The rest of the AL starters announced Thursday are Indians first baseman Carlos Santana, Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco, Rangers designated hitter Hunter Pence and Angels outfielder Mike Trout.

Trout was the leading vote-getter in the Starters Election among all MLB finalists to earn his eighth consecutive All-Star selection and seventh straight fan-elected starting assignment

The Cubs and Braves each have two players in the National League starting lineup. Catcher Willson Contreras and shortstop Javier Baez will represent the Cubs, while the Braves will send first baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr.

Also named NL starters are Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte, Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich and Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger.

Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier’s breakout season almost made him a starter at the 2019 All-Star Game in Cleveland.

Dozier, who has 13 home runs and 42 RBIs and a .954 OPS, finished second in the Starters Election to Houston’s Alex Bregman in the voting, 49 percent to 28 percent.

Dozier and teammate Whit Merrifield still have a chance to make the All-Star Game as reserves. That will be announced on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Dozier, who won Tuesday’s game in Cleveland with a grand slam, has had an amazing breakout season both offensively and defensively.