Thursday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Beau Taylor and Matt Chapman homered, and Daniel Mengden pitched six scoreless innings to lead the Oakland Athletics to a 2-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Mengden gave up four hits and struck out five for his first win since May 18 at Detroit.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Trevor Bauer struck out a season-high 12 in 6 2/3 innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3. Bauer had the 23rd double-figure strikeout game of his career and his fourth this season. The right-hander gave up one run and didn’t allow a hit until rookie Humberto Arteaga singled with two outs in the fifth. Bauer matched a career high by throwing 127 pitches and held the Royals to three hits.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Jozy Atidore scored on an overhead kick in his first start for the national team in 20 months, lifting the United States over Panama 1-0 as the Americans finished first in their CONCACAF Gold Cup group. Altidore got the goal from 2 yards following a corner kick in the 66th minute. Coming back from a hamstring injury that slowed him at the start of training camp, Altidore scored his 42nd goal in 113 international appearances. The U.S. plays Curacao in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have reinstated Eric Skoglund after the left-hander served an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drug use. Skoglund was optioned to Triple-A Omaha. The 26-year-old was suspended in January after his positive drug test. Skoglund was 1-6 with a 5.14 ERA in 14 games with the Royals last season.

DETROIT (AP) — Gary Woodland is making his first start since winning the U.S. Open. He is hoping to keep his game sharp at the Rocket Mortgage Classic three weeks before the British Open. The event is the PGA Tour’s first even in the city of Detroit. It also marks the return of the tour to the state of Michigan, which hasn’t been a regular stop for the world’s best golfers since Buick ended its sponsorship of an annual tournament in 2009.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech basketball player Deshawn Corprew has been suspended while the school investigates a Title IX complaint against the junior forward. The school says coach Chris Beard suspended Corprew after learning of the allegations. Title IX complaints can involve allegations of sexual misconduct or gender discrimination. Corprew averaged 5.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per game as a sophomore.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State has added Hidde Roessink to its 2019 recruiting class. The 6-foot-10 stretch forward represented the Netherlands at the FIBA U16 European Championships. He is expected to become just the seventh European-born player to suit up for the Cowboys. He will join the team in July and will have four years of eligibility.

National Headlines

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mason Hickman and Jake Eder combined for 14 strikeouts, Vanderbilt knocked out Michigan ace Karl Kauffmann in the fourth inning, and the Commodores won the national championship with an 8-2 victory in Game 3 of the College World Series finals. Vandy won its second title in its four CWS appearances, all since 2011. The loss ended a surprising postseason run for Michigan, which was the first Big Ten team to play in the finals since Ohio State in 1966.

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA has adjusted some of the guidelines used to determine when waivers should be granted to athletes who transfer. There have been complaints of ambiguity when it comes to requests for immediate eligibility for an athlete switching schools. The adjustments approved by the Division I council will require schools requesting a waiver for an incoming transfer to provide more documentation to support a case. It will also require more detailed verification of an athlete’s claims.

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA says that wrestlers will have the option to wear looser fitting shorts next year, and it has removed all language in the rules book regarding the length of a competitor’s hair. The sanctioning body says that its oversight panel has approved both changes starting with the upcoming season.

NEW YORK (AP) _ New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is back on the 10-day injured list after straining his right elbow while making a headfirst slide during the first inning of Monday’s win over the Blue Jays. The roster move comes barely a week after he returned from a series of setbacks that kept him out of action for almost three months. New York manager Aaron Boone said it’s likely Stanton will be sidelined for longer than 10 days.

TORONTO (AP) _ Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol (gah-SAHL’) has exercised his one-year player option for next season. The value is approximately $25.6 million, marking the final year of a five-year contract Gasol signed with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2015. Had the 34-year-old Spaniard not accepted prior to the Thursday, he would have become a free agent on Sunday.

Wednesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final San Diego 10 Baltimore 5

Final Oakland 2 St. Louis 0

Final L-A Angels 5 Cincinnati 1

Final Pittsburgh 14 Houston 2

Final Seattle 4 Milwaukee 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Chi White Sox 8 Boston 7

Final N-Y Yankees 8 Toronto 7

Final Cleveland 5 Kansas City 3

Final Texas 4 Detroit 1

Final Minnesota 6 Tampa Bay 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Arizona 8 L-A Dodgers 2

Final Colorado 6 San Francisco 3

Final Philadelphia 5 N-Y Mets 4, 10 Innings

Final Washington 7 Miami 5

Final Atlanta 5 Chi Cubs 3