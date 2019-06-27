SW Kansas deputies find $1.2M in crystal meth, arrest 2

FORD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a southwest Kansas traffic stop.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 54 just east of Bucklin, according to a media release. During the interaction with the driver, the K-9 deputy smelled the odor of raw marijuana.

During a search, the deputy found 80 cellophane-wrapped packages of crystal meth hidden strategically throughout the vehicle and a small amount of marijuana, according to the release.

The estimated value of the suspected methamphetamine is $1.2 million.

Deputies arrested as 30-year-old Nelson Alvarez-Castillo and 24-year-old Anthony Yapul both of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.