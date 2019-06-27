Suspect accused of dragging an officer believed to be in central Kansas

Local law enforcement believe a woman accused of dragging a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office deputy is in central Kansas.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release Thursday afternoon asking for information and assistance in capturing Melissa Heinzman. The Sheriff’s Office believes Heinzman could be in Barton County or central Kansas.

“I believe she has friends here and she has been in our facility at various times,” said Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir. “There is a Great Bend and Barton County connection.”

Henzman has felony warrants and is a suspect in the aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer case.

Just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, the Sedgwick County deputy attempted to make a traffic stop in Wichita on Heinzman who has several warrants. Heinzman drove away and dragged the deputy.

Heinzman’s Ford Explorer was recovered Monday, but the search is ongoing to locate Heinzman.

Heinzman is a white female, age 45, 5’3″, 120 pounds, with blond hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black tank top and blue pants.

“All police departments in the county are looking for her as well as the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Sheriff’s Office,” Bellendir said.

If you have information about this crime or any other crime, please call crime stoppers at 620-792-1300 or 888-305-1300.

