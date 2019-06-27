Police: 53-year-old Kan. driver hospitalized after drive-by shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Just after 9p.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of a shooting near Ross Parkway and Whitney Lane in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. At the scene, police found a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. EMS transported the man to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined the victim was driving and shot by a suspect who was traveling in the opposite direction in a blue 4-door sedan, according to Davidson. Gunshots also struck an unoccupied residence in the 4200 Block of East Whitney.

Police have not reported an arrest and did not release the victim’s name.