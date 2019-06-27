Phase 3 for 10th & Grant starting soon

Press release from the City of Great Bend…

The City of Great Bend would like to announce the phase III of the of the 10th and Grant Street project. Weather permitting, start date will be July 9.

During this phase of construction, the center lanes will be reconstructed with traffic shifted to the outside lanes. All left turns will be prohibited in the project area.

The City of Great Bend appreciates the patience of motorists and residents while this work is being performed. Please contact Simon Wiley, Public Works Director at 620.793.4150 in regards to this project.