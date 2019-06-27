No parking in front of fire and police garages during road construction

Several community members have parked their vehicles in front of the Great Bend Fire Department and Police Department garages, so the City of Great Bend would like to caution everyone on where to park on Williams Street and Kansas Avenue.

A mill and overlay project on Williams and Kansas could take up to 60 days, weather permitting.

Great Bend staff encourage the use of the city parking lots to keep the streets and roads clear for the project.

Tickets will be issued to those that park in front of the Fire Department or Police Department garages. These areas need to stay clear for emergency access at all times.