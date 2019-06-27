National runner-up for Barton Athletics in NATYCAA Daktronics Cup standings

bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College athletic teams’ success throughout this past season powered the Cougars to a national runner-up finish in the annual NATYCAA Daktronics Cup standings.

Presented annually since 2004, the National Alliance of Two Year College Athletics Administrators (NATYCAA) recognizes the combined excellence of two-year college athletics based on success in championship competition across all sports.

Barton surpassed last year’s point total by 21.50 points to accumulate 159.50 points toward the Cup during the 2018-19 academic year in placing behind only the 185.50 points from winner Iowa Central Community College and fourteen points ahead of third placer Iowa Western Community College’s 145.50 total.

The Cougars were joined by eight fellow Region VI members on the NATYCAA Top-30 standings with Cowley College’s 125 points and Cloud County Community College’s 91 points cracking the top ten with fifth and ninth place finishes respectively.

The nation’s two-year colleges are divided into three divisions with Barton in the Scholarship Division, Suffolk County Community College winning the Non-Scholarship Division while Mt. San Antonio College captured the State Associations Division.

Combining the three divisions, Iowa Central earned the Two-Year College Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup title with 191.50 points. Suffolk compiled 180.00 points to place runner-up while Barton improved on its eighth place standing last year in earning the third place in the final standings with 165.50 points.

The Daktronics Cup recognizes the outstanding overall programs in each of the levels of the country with the NATYCAA organization representing two-year colleges. Each college is allowed to score points from their top-five programs per gender in the highest level of competition within their division. Each sport is treated equally so that the champion of each sport earns 20 points towards their Cup total. Second place finishes earn 19 points, third place earns 18 points, etc.

Daktronics Cup Standings (Complete Standings)

NJCAA Scholarship Division Top-10

1. Iowa Central CC, 185.50 points

2. Barton CC, 159.50

3. Iowa Western CC, 145.50

4. South Plains College, 129.50

5. Cowley College, 125

6. Tyler JC, 119

7. Monroe College, 115.50

8. Central Arizona College, 111

9. Cloud County CC, 91

10. New Mexico JC, 87

The Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution’s finish in NJCAA Championships.

Learfield IMG Directors’ Cup Top-10

1. Iowa Central CC, 191.50 points

2. Suffolk County CC, 180.00

3. Barton CC, 165.50

4. Mt. San Antonio College, 162.00

5. Community Colleges of Spokane, 159.50 Herkimer County CC, 164

6. Riverside College, 159.00; Rowan College of Gloucester County, 159.00

7. Sierra College, 153.5

8. Fresno City College, 152.00

9. Iowa Western CC, 151.50

10. Sierra College, 146.50