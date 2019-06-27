Kansas man dies after crash with a semi

MEADE COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 6p.m. Wednesday in Meade County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Kevin D. Glaze, 38, Minneola, was southbound on Meade County Road 26 three miles north of Fowler.

The Pontiac crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2004 Kenworth semi driven by Christopher R. Miller, 33, Ashland

Glaze was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Ziegler Funeral Home. EMS transported Miller to the hospital in Meade. Glaze was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.