Kan. man jailed on child sex allegations involving 11-year-old

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on child sex allegations.

After an investigation that lasted a couple of weeks, deputies arrested Christopher L. Moody, 35, Lincoln, on Wednesday at his place of employment in Salina, according to Lt. Mike Ascher.

He is accused of inappropriate sexual contact with an 11-year-old rural Saline County girl.

Moody is being held on requested charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and aggravated intimidation of a witness.

Moody is an acquaintance of the girl’s family, according to Ascher.