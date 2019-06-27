Hoisington student won Son of the American Revolution essay contest

The Sons of the Plains chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution has selected the winner of their chapter’s Knight Essay Contest. The winner is Jaci Guthrie is a student of Marion Oborny at Hoisington High School. She is the daughter of Jeremy and Diane Guthrie of Great Bend.

The Knight Essay Contest is open to sophomores, juniors or seniors who write an essay about an event, person or ideal associated with the American Revolution or the U.S. Constitution. Guthrie competed with other chapter winners at the Kansas Society State convention in McPherson in March.

Membership in the SAR is open to men who can demonstrate that their ancestor provided active service in the cause of American independence either by serving in the military or in some other significant role.

Goals of the 129 year-old patriotic organization include promoting patriotism, and building respect for American history and the founding fathers. The SAR also supports veterans in VA hospitals, the Boy Scouts and ROTC cadets. Awards and scholarships are also given to students who win orations and poster contests on patriotic topics. One of the SAR’s newest programs is to select an American History Teacher and send the winner to the Freedoms Foundation Teacher Workshop in Valley Forge, Pa.

The Sons of the Plains chapter meets at 9 a.m. the second Saturday of the month from September to May in Hutchinson.