Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/26)

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:19 p.m. an accident was reported at 377 N. US 281 Highway.

At 9:54 p.m. an accident was reported at 103 SE 40 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/26)

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:39 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Sheridan Avenue.

Traffic Arrest

At 6:42 p.m. a traffic arrest was made at NW K-96 Highway at MM 170.