Bat Cats rally for 3-2 win over Derby

Chase Gibson hit a two run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday night to give the Great Bend Bat Cats a 3-2 lead and they would go on to post a victory by that same score in Sunflower Collegiate League action at Al Burns Field.

Great Bend trailed 2-1 when Gibson lifted a 2-1 pitch over the wall to give the Bat Cats the lead. That was all starter Tanner Howe needed as he pitched a complete game, scattering seven hits, striking out four without issuing a walk.

Gibson went 2-3 on the night. Daunte Freeman knocked in the other Great Bend run in the first on a fielder’s choice.

The Bat Cats improved to 10-5 on the season as they play at Andale Thursday night. Derby dropped to 9-8.