Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (6/26)

BOOKED: McKinley Payne of Great Bend for probation violation, possession of methamphetamine x2, possession of drug paraphernalia, contributing to a child’s misconduct.

BOOKED: Juvey Guerra-Lomas of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Stephen Mai of Ellinwood on EPD case for DWS, bond set at $500.

BOOKED: Christian Trimmer-Suppes on Barton County District Court case for DUI, minor in possession and consumption, bond in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jordan Starbird on Pratt County District Court warrant for 4 counts of burglary, 4 counts of theft, criminal damage to property, criminal use of a financial card, attempted criminal use of a financial card, bond set at $150,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Jeffery Rummel of Loveland, CO on a Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana, posted $10,000 surety through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Stephen Mai of Ellinwood on EPD case for DWS, posted $500 surety through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jonathan Warner on GBMC case for pedestrian under the influence and interference with LEO after receiving 48-hour OR.

RELEASED: Christian Trimmer-Suppes on BCDC case for DUI, minor in possession and consumption after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.