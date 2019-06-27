3 hospitalized, Kansas home a total loss after fire

HARVEY COUNTY – Three people were injured in a Thursday morning house fire in Newton.

Just before 10:30 a.m., fire crews from Newton and Halstead responded to the fire at 501 Southeast 3rd Street, according to Erin McDaniel for Newton Police.

Three residents were in the home at the time of the fire and crews had to rescue one. All three were transported to a hospital for treatment of non-critical injuries, according to McDaniel.

The residence is considered a total loss. Cause of the fire is still under investigation.