Wednesday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Chad Pinder and Marcus Semien homered in a six-run fifth inning, and the Oakland Athletics rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-3. Matt Olson also went deep to help Oakland win for the sixth time in eight games. Tha A’s, who had totaled nine runs over their last three games, overcame a 3-1 deficit with the big fifth inning to knock out Cardinals starter Jack FLaherty.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Hunter Dozier’s grand slam highlighted Kansas City’s five-run rally in the ninth off Cleveland closer Brad Hand, giving the Royals an 8-6 win over the Indians. Hand was a perfect 22 for 22 in save chances and likely on his way to being an All-Star, but did not record an out against the Royals. Nicky Lopez had an RBI infield single before Kansas City loaded the bases and Dozier connected on Hand’s first pitch for his first career grand slam.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hard-throwing closer Jordan Hicks is set to undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday. Hicks was 2-2 with a 3.14 ERA in 29 games this season for the Cardinals. He had 14 saves in 15 opportunities.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State has hired Cannen Cunningham as an assistant basketball coach. The former SMU star spent last season at Tulane as the associate director of video operations under Mike Dunleavy Sr.

National Headlines

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Kumar Rocker limited Michigan to three hits and struck out 11 in 6 1/3 innings and Vanderbilt capitalized against the Wolverines’ shaky bullpen in a 4-1 win in Game 2 of the College World Series finals. The Commodores forced a winner-take-all Game 3 on Wednesday night. The Commodores picked up an unearned run in the fifth inning and Jack Weisenberger let in two runs on wild pitches on back-to-back batters.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — After failing to qualify for their World Cup last year, the U.S. men’s soccer team is following the American women in France as their World Cup. The U.S. and Panama are both 2-0 going into their meeting Wednesday on the final night of Group play in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The both have clinched berths in the quarterfinals on Sunday in Philadelphia. The Americans would clinch Group D with a win or a draw.

DETROIT (AP) _ The Texas Rangers have activated outfielder Joey Gallo from the injured list. Gallo still leads the Rangers with 17 home runs despite missing over three weeks with a left oblique strain. Texas created an open roster spot when it optioned left-hander Kyle Bird to Triple-A Nashville after Sunday’s game.

UNDATED (AP) _ Sergei Zubov and Guy Carbonneau are among the six-member class elected into the Hockey Hall of Fame, along with Canadian women’s hockey star Hayley Wickenheiser. Zubov put up 888 points in 1,232 NHL games, and Carbonneau was a three-time Selke Trophy winner as the league’s best defensive forward. Czech hockey star Vaclav Nedomansky and sport builders Jim Rutherford and Jerry York round out the Class of 2019.

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ The St. Louis Blues have stripped the interim tag off Craig Berube and signed him to a three-year contract. Berube took over as interim coach last November and led the Blues to their first Stanley Cup championship. The Blues had the NHL’s worst point total the morning of Jan. 3 before reeling off 11 straight wins to move back into playoff contention.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) _ Track and field’s governing body says it met a Swiss supreme court deadline to explain why rules limiting female runners’ testosterone levels should be re-imposed during Caster Semenya’s appeal. The IAAF had until Tuesday to respond to a federal judge’s grant of a special interim order this month which suspended the rules. The judge must now decide whether the two-time Olympic champion can continue competing over 800 meters without taking testosterone suppressing medication pending the full appeal.

Tuesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final San Diego 8 Baltimore 3

Final Houston 5 Pittsburgh 1

Final Seattle 8 Milwaukee 3

Final Oakland 7 St. Louis 3

Final L-A Angels 5 Cincinnati 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 4 Toronto 3

Final Boston 6 Chi White Sox 3

Final Texas 5 Detroit 3

Final Kansas City 8 Cleveland 6

Final Minnesota 9 Tampa Bay 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 7 N-Y Mets 5

Final Washington 6 Miami 1

Final Atlanta 3 Chi Cubs 2

Final L-A Dodgers 3 Arizona 2

Final San Francisco 4 Colorado 2