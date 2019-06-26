U.S. Marshal’s catch 2 Kansas fugitives, find sawed-off shotgun, drugs

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities ended a brief standoff Tuesday with two suspects in custody.

Just after 5:30p.m. Tuesday, the US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force attempted to locate Anthony C. Pagel and Rachel L. Kiser, who were both wanted by the Kansas Department of Corrections for parole warrants.

The Task Force attempted to make contact with both of the fugitives at an apartment in the 1300 block of SW Harrison in Topeka, according to Deputy Shayna Anderson.

After a brief standoff, both fugitives surrendered and were placed into custody without incident. Authorities seized contraband from the apartment including over 100 rounds of ammunition (45 caliber, 9mm caliber, .380 rounds, and 12 gauge shotgun rounds Ithaca shotgun M-66 12 gauge (sawed off), Kel-tec .380 P3AT pistol with the serial # removed, approximately 95 grams of suspected meth and approximately 6 grams of suspected heroin

Pagel and Kiser, both of Topeka, were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on Parole Warrants, weapons charges, and drug charges.

The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional fugitive task force comprised of the United States Marshals Service, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Department of Corrections, Topeka Police Department, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.