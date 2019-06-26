Thursday Weather

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. South wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 96.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.