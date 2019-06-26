Thursday Weather

Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. South wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 96.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 94.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.