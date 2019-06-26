Great Bend Post

Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

by

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          “Agriculture Today Show” hosted by Eric Atkinson.  

9A-10A           Trading Post hosted by John O’Connor

10A-11A        Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Thursday is reserved for “Newsmakers” and Chip will talk to those people in agriculture who are making headlines.

11A-11:30     “County Edition” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton County Appraiser Barb Esfeld and Deputy Appraiser Wendy Prosser who will have important information for property owners who have experienced flood damage to their land and property.

11:30-Noon  “Focus on Stafford County” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Stafford County Economic Development Director Carolyn Dunn and Eco-Devo Program Director Ashlee Bevan. 

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif 

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show 

4P-5P             AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory 

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info 

6P-9P             ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

9P-12P           ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”