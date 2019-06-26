This week’s Great Bend Chamber Coffee

Thursday, June 27, 2019

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee

Coffee at 9 a.m. / Program at 9:30 a.m.

Kindred Healthcare | Spray-Holt Family Board Room – 1125 Williams St.

At Kindred, we provide care in settings from hospitals to even your own home. All so you get the right care, at the right place, at the right time. Learn more at kindredhealthcare.com.

Coffee, Refreshments, and Door Prizes.

Ambassador Host: Lindsay Herl, Credit Union of America

Ambassador Greeters: Michael Adamyk, Great Bend Public Library & Dave Storjohann, KFC