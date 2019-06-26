Sheriff’s K9 helps recover drugs, $11K in cash after Ness Co. traffic stop

NESS COUNTY – A traffic stop late Tuesday afternoon by the Ness County Sheriff’s office nets more than $11,000 in cash plus drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Ness County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on Highway K-96 and W Road, according to a social media report.

K9 Bach was deployed and a probable cause search was conducted. Deputies recovered over $11,000 in U.S. currency, cocaine, marijuana edibles, and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies arrested one suspect and transported him to the Ness County Jail. He is currently held on $50,000.00 bond. Formal charges are pending.