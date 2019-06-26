Sheriff: Union Pacific train strikes car stuck on railroad tracks

RENO COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 1a.m. Wednesday in Reno County.

The sheriff’s department reported a southbound Union Pacific train struck a Mitsubishi Eclipse that was struck on the tracks at 82nd Street and Old 61 Highway.

The train conductor Calen Knipp told authorities they did not see the black vehicle stopped on the tracks.

The vehicle registered to Tawnya Sallee of Hutchinson was unoccupied, according to the sheriff’s department.

An investigation determined the driver did not navigate the turn correctly and the front two wheels of the vehicle left the roadway. The driver was unable to get the vehicle back onto the roadway, turned on the flashers and left it on the railroad tracks.

Knipp and the train’s engineer Dean Forsberg were not injured.