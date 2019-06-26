Sheriff: Kan. child in critical condition after dog bite

OSAGE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a dog attack that sent a child to the hospital.

Just after 4p.m.m June 23, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and Osage County EMS responded to 1954 W. 253rd in rural Lyndon after report of a dog bite, according to Sheriff Laurie Dunn.

EMS transported a juvenile victim in critical condition to Stormont Vail Hospital. The dog and the juvenile both reside at the residence. The sheriff’s office released no new information on the child’s condition Wednesday.