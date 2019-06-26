Rise Up plans free teen night Saturday in Great Bend

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The “Rise Up” movement is designed to spread awareness about how important it is to become a trauma-informed community. No matter what an individual has gone through, Rise Up wants to grow a resilient community for all through healing, hope, and understanding.

Rise Up Central Kansas volunteer Quenla McGilber says one mission is to keep talking about the issues.

“We’re trying to change the conversation from ‘What is wrong with you?’ to ‘What has happened to you?'” McGilber said. “That can help in economic development, agencies, providers, and many different ways in how we look at people.”

McGilber talks about ACEs, or Adverse Childhood Experiences, that impact the way children’s brains are “wired” at a young age. ACEs could include a family member’s death, hunger, abuse, or neglect.

“Scientifically, we know that 60 percent of people have grown up with ACEs,” said McGilber. “When you experience ACEs, it causes trauma in your brain.”

Rise Up Central Kansas will be hosting a “Teen Night on the Square” event Saturday, June 29 from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. at Jack Kilby Square. All area youth are invited for the free event that will include a DJ, food, giveaways, and a chance to celebrate being “Barton County Youth Strong.”

“We want to build our communities through awareness, advocacy, and connections to give all people a voice and purpose,” said Rise Up volunteer Christy Huslig.

“The cure is resilience,” McGilber added. “Resilience means having someone in your life that sees and knows you and helps you recognize what is good about you.”