Police release description of Kan. woman wanted for allegedly stabbing man

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and continue to search for a suspect.

Just before 1:30p.m. Tuesday, police s with the Topeka responded to the 1300 block of SW Polk in Topeka after a reported stabbing, according to Lt. Jennifer Cross.

EMS transported one man to a local hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.. The suspect is described as a black female, approximately 5-foo-8, weighing 315 pounds who left the scene on foot and was reportedly wearing a black t-shirt and

jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police