Police: Kansas man in custody is a suspect in several burglaries

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a series of burglaries.

Just after 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to an alarm call at the A-Ok Pawn Shop in the 1500 block of south Oliver in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. Upon arrival, officers located a broken glass window on the business, damaged property inside and property was missing from the business.

Investigators determined 24-year-old Spencer Schroeder of Wichita was involved in the burglary. Schroeder was located in the 1500 block of south Broadway and arrested without incident. Investigators believe he may be involved in several other burglaries, according to Davidson.

Schroeder remains jailed with a bond of $25,000 on requested charges of burglary, destruction to property and theft.