Donna Krug and Doneta Messersmith will be at the Great Bend Senior Center on Friday, June 28 from 1 p.m. to approximately 2 p.m.

Donna will be doing nutrition education for seniors and Doneta will be discussing the program requirements for the Kansas Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program as well as completing sign up for any seniors that would like to participate.

If anyone has any questions regarding this event they can contact Donna Krug at 620-793-1910 or Doneta Messersmith at 620-793-1902.