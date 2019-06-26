New store in Great Bend to hold grand opening Saturday

When Jessica Foster and Barb Armatys were looking into opening an apparel and home décor store, there was a piece of advice that stood out. Trying to figure out what clothing and items to stock their store with, Armatys says she was told to purchase things that they love. That advice has paid off for the two owners of 10th Avenue Boutique in Great Bend.

The store has been open since the end of April, but the grand opening will be Saturday, June 29.

“We have gifts for women, a few things for men, home interior items, women’s clothing,” said Armatys. “We have clothes for little girls and all the way up to grandmas.”

Armatys says it took a few months to turn the building at 4006 10th Street into a retail destination, but establishing a connection with local interior designer Katie Lies was an easy call.

“Lies has been doing home interior items for quite some time,” Armatys added. “She has a really good following in the Great Bend area and wanted to bring your work into a retail space.”

Armatys says there will be refreshments and plenty of giveaways at Saturday’s grand opening. The store’s website is tenthavenueboutique.com.