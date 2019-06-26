New Permit from KDHE will extend life of landfill by 40-years

There is now one decision Barton County Commissioners will not have to make for awhile, where to locate the next Barton County Landfill. After a three-year process, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has finally approved an application from the County to modify its current operating permit.

County Administrator and Landfill Manager Phil Hathcock explained to Commissioners Monday the significance of the new permit.

The landfill already had 30 years of storage capacity left, meaning the county won’t have to worry about finding a new landfill location for the next 70 years. Hathcock also says the new permit consolidated several other permits that had been added since the landfill opened in 1973.

The application to modify the permitted space to include areas that were not included in the existing permit was submitted in 2016. The County only recently learned that KDHE had singed off on the plan.