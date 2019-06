RUSH COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Wednesday in Rush County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Ford Transit driven by Robert J. Trapp, 49, Otis, was southbound on 370 Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at Avenue X. A 2013 Chevy Equinox driven by Cheryl L. Conard, 69, Timken struck the Ford.

Trapp was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to the hospital in Great Bend. Conard had a minor injury, according to the KHP.