Great Bend City Band to perform special concert Friday, June 28

The 16 members of the Great Bend City Band will be the nucleus of the big band jazz concert that will be featured Friday, June 28 at 8:15 p.m. at the courthouse square band shell.

Music from all eras will be presented from ‘40’s swing music to modern rock and jazz. The concert will be free to the public and everyone is invited to attend. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy an evening of jazz.

A reminder to the community that the Great Bend City Band will be performing on June 27 at their regularly scheduled summer concerts. Next week will be a special July 4th concert and will feature an evening of patriotic music.

All concerts begin at 8:15 pm and are free to the public. In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be cancelled and not be rescheduled.

If you have any questions, please contact Steven Lueth at 620-935-4330.