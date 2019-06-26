Former Kansas credit union president sentenced for embezzlement

TOPEKA, KAN. – A former president of a credit union in Kansas was sentenced today to three years on supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister. In addition, the defendant agreed to pay approximately $39,895 in restitution.

Connie Marie Kent, 52, Topeka, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of theft from a credit union. In her plea, she admitted the crime occurred while she was an officer and employee of 1st Kansas Credit Union, formerly the Post Office Credit Union on Topeka. Membership in the credit union was limited to government employees.