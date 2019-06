MANHATTAN — Authorities are investigating the cause of a Wednesday morning fire in Manhattan.

Just before 4:30a.m., fire crews were called to a blaze in the at the Colonial Gardens Mobile Home Park in the 3000 Block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard, according to a media release.

The fire in the park’s clubhouse was extinguished within 30 minutes despite limited access to fire hydrants, according to the release. Fire crews used a shuttle to bring water to fight the blaze.

There were no injuries.