DA: Kansas officer charged after helping woman avoid arrest

SEDGWICK COUNTY — The Sedgwick County Attorney has charged Wichita Police officer Matthew Powell with one count of Obstructing Apprehension or Prosecution, a class C misdemeanor and two counts of Official Misconduct, both class A misdemeanors, according to a media release from Wichita Police Department.

The charges stem from an incident in early May when police supervision learned of Powell allegedly assisting an adult female to avoid being located by police for her outstanding warrant.

Powell has been employed as a Wichita Police officer for seven years. He was placed on unpaid administrative leave Wednesday.

WPD officials requested the case be investigated by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office pursuant to a collaborative 2017 agreement to ensure transparency and avoid conflicts of interest.