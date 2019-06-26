Cop Shop (6/25)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/25)
Narcotics Violation
At 9:04 p.m. a narcotics violation was reported at 575 NW 30 Avenue.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/25)
Traffic Arrest
At 2:22 a.m. an officer arrested Martin Moran at 2520 10th Street for DUI and other traffic violations.
Breathing Problems
At 5:32 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1708 Madison Street.
Criminal Damage
At 9:40 a.m. damage to a window was reported at 2221 Franklin Street.
Unconscious / Fainting
At 1:41 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5815 Broadway Avenue.
Warrant Arrest
At 2:26 p.m. an officer arrested Jason Bitter in the 1900 block of 8th Street for a GBMC warrant.
Non-Injury Accident
At 4:12 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 11:20 p.m. an officer arrested McKinley Payne at 1107 Holland Street.