Cop Shop (6/25)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/25)

Narcotics Violation

At 9:04 p.m. a narcotics violation was reported at 575 NW 30 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/25)

Traffic Arrest

At 2:22 a.m. an officer arrested Martin Moran at 2520 10th Street for DUI and other traffic violations.

Breathing Problems

At 5:32 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1708 Madison Street.

Criminal Damage

At 9:40 a.m. damage to a window was reported at 2221 Franklin Street.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 1:41 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5815 Broadway Avenue.

Warrant Arrest

At 2:26 p.m. an officer arrested Jason Bitter in the 1900 block of 8th Street for a GBMC warrant.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:12 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 11:20 p.m. an officer arrested McKinley Payne at 1107 Holland Street.