Chiefs swept at home by Hays

The Hays Eagles blew out the Great Bend Chiefs in game one before taking a one run victory in game two Tuesday night at the Great Bend Sports Complex.

Hays took the opener 11-2 after scoring 11 straight runs after the Chiefs had take a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. In game two, Hays scored a single run in the top of the seventh to beat the Chiefs 6-5, their thirds straight win over Great Bend going back to a 4-2 win in Hays last Wednesday.

The Chiefs are now 15-8 on the season as they head to Salina to play in the Salina Grand Slam Tournament that begins on Thursday.

The Great Bend Junior Legion Braves will also participate in the three day event that takes place at Dean Evans Stadium.