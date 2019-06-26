Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (6/25)

BOOKED: Jonathan Warner on Great Bend Municipal Court case for pedestrian under the influence and interference with LEO with a bond of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Martin Moran of Hill City on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while under the influence, stopping on the roadway and no proof of insurance, bond was set at $1,000 C/S or a 48-hour OR is authorized.

BOOKED: Jason Sohm of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond x2.

BOOKED: Jeffery Rummel of Loveland, CO on a Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana, bond was set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jason Bitter on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $707.50 cash only or to serve 90 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt of court with bond set at $1,122.80 cash only or t serve 90 days in jail.

BOOKED: BJ Corter on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set in lieu of $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Zachariah Dittrick on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Scott Halm of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Zachariah Dittrick on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted $1,000 bond by Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Scott Halm of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery, posted $1,000 surety through Ace Bail Bonding.