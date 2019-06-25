Wednesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Golden Belt Humane Society Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests GBHS Director Heather Acheson.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Chip hosts the Wednesday Farmer Forum as he talks about the issues with farmer’s from across the Midwest.

11:05-11:30 “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include Great Bend Human Resources Director Randy Keasling and City Clerk Shawna Schafer.

11:30-3:30 Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Cleveland Indians

3:30–4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P Agri-Talk After the Bell

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-9P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

9P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”