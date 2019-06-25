Tuesday Sports Headlines

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jason Kipnis homered leading off the 10th inning and the Cleveland Indians continued their impressive June surge with a 3-2 win over the Kansas City Royals in a game delayed 2 hours, 23 minutes by rain. Kipnis connected on a 1-0 pitch from Wily Peralta, driving it into the right-field seats for his sixth homer. The Indians have won 14 of 19 and improved to an AL-best 15-6 this month.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs says right-handed closer Craig Kimbrel could be activated later this week. Kimbrel signed a three-year, $43 million contract on June 7. He is set to pitch in another game at Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said Monday the team will evaluate his progress.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals closer Jordan Hicks has a torn elbow ligament and the team says it’s determining what to do with the hardest-throwing pitcher in the majors. The Cardinals say the right-hander has a torn ulnar collateral ligament, an injury that usually leads to Tommy John surgery. Hicks has hit 105 mph with fastballs this season and routinely reaches triple digits with his heater.

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Defending national champion Baylor will host Georgia on Dec. 4 as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge women’s basketball event. The Big 12 and Southeastern Conference have played an annual challenge event since 2014. The two conferences have split the 10 matchups each of the last two seasons.

National Headlines

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) _ Milwaukee Bucks forward GIannis Antetokounmpo has been named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player. The 24-year-old forward from Greece beat out Paul George of Oklahoma City and Houston’s James Harden, who won last year. Antetokounmpo averaged 27.7 points and 12.5 rebounds to lead the Bucks to a 60-22 record.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Michigan is one victory away from its first NCAA baseball title since 1962. Jimmy Kerr homered for the third time in the College World Series, a two-run blast in the seventh inning of the Wolverines’ 7-4 win against Vanderbilt in Omaha, Nebraska.

Monday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 10 Toronto 8

Final Cleveland 3 Kansas City 2, 10 Innings

Final Boston 6 Chi White Sox 5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 13 N-Y Mets 7

Final Chi Cubs 8 Atlanta 3

Final Arizona 8 L-A Dodgers 5

Final Colorado 2 San Francisco 0